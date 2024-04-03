Next Article

Lok Sabha polls will be held between April 19 and June 1

Will extreme heatwave in April-June affect Lok Sabha voter turnout

By Riya Baibhawi 12:00 pm Apr 03, 202412:00 pm

What's the story India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a warning about an extreme heatwave expected between April and June. The forecast predicts an increase in heatwaves across most regions, with central and western peninsulas likely to be most affected. This period of intense heat coincides with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which are scheduled to be held between April 19 and June 1. Assembly elections in four states—Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim—are also scheduled during these months.

Extreme temperatures have raised concerns about their potential impact on voter turnout. Union Minister for Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju has called for precautionary measures in response to the IMD's warning. "It is going to be very challenging for all of us," he said, emphasizing the need for India, as the world's most populous country facing extreme weather conditions, to prepare in advance.

The IMD anticipates these heatwaves to persist for 10 to 20 days, a significant increase from the typical duration of four to eight days. Regions such as Rajasthan, Gujarat, Saurashtra-Kutch, Maharashtra, north Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are predicted to experience extremely high daytime temperatures. "Most regions of the country will experience above-normal maximum temperatures during the summer season this year," stated Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of IMD.

In response to the weather warning, Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued guidelines for chief electoral officers (CEOs) to help mitigate the impact of heatwaves on voters. The measures include setting up polling booths on the ground floor of buildings, providing separate entrances and exits, and ensuring availability of drinking water, shade, and medical kits at polling stations. Other measures include maintaining separate toilets for male and female voters.

Notably, extreme heat is also going to affect voter turnout in the much-awaited general election. More than 97 crore voters—49.7 crore male and 47.1 crore female— are eligible to exercise their franchise at the 10.5 lakh polling booths being set up across the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies. Standing in huge queues amidst the sweltering heat can be particularly challenging for vulnerable populations including elderly and specially abled people.