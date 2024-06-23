In brief Simplifying... In brief The EU and China have kick-started discussions on proposed tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), with the EU planning to impose duties of up to 38.1% by July.

The EU's move isn't a punishment but a countermeasure against perceived unfair subsidies to Chinese companies.

China, however, denies these claims and warns that such duties could harm both sides, urging the EU to reconsider.

Last week, European Commission proposed up to 38.1% tariffs on Chinese EV imports despite Beijing's protest

EU and China begin discussions on proposed EV tariffs

By Akash Pandey 12:02 pm Jun 23, 202412:02 pm

What's the story China and the European Union (EU) have initiated talks concerning the proposed tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs) entering the European market. The news was confirmed by Germany's Economy Minister, Robert Habeck, who was informed about the upcoming negotiations by EU's executive VP Valdis Dombrovskis. This development follows a statement from China's commerce ministry that its head, Wang Wentao, and Dombrovskis had agreed to start consultations over the EU's anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese EVs.

Trade talks

Habeck emphasizes open dialog and fair trade practices

Habeck described the initiation of these discussions as "new and surprising," stating that a concrete negotiation timetable had not been possible in recent weeks, he said during Shanghai visit. Habeck also emphasized that this was only the first step, with many more to follow. The minister expressed his belief in open markets but stressed the need for a level playing field, indicating that there is time for dialog on tariff issues before they come into full effect in November.

Tariff timeline

EU's provisional duties on Chinese EVs set for July

The EU has set provisional duties of up to 38.1% on imported Chinese EVs, which are due to apply by July 4. The investigation into these tariffs will continue until November 2, at which point definitive duties could be imposed, typically lasting for five years. Habeck emphasized that this period opens a phase where negotiations are possible and dialog is needed.

Purpose

Habeck clarifies EU tariffs not a punishment

Habeck clarified to Chinese officials that the proposed EU tariffs on Chinese goods are not a "punishment." He added that "Europe does things differently" compared to countries like the US, Turkey, and Brazil, which have used punitive tariffs. Habeck said that the European Commission has spent nine months examining whether Chinese companies had unfairly benefited from subsidies. Any countervailing duty measure resulting from the EU review is intended to compensate for advantages granted to Chinese companies by Beijing.

Chinese stance

China's response to proposed EU duties on EVs

In response to the proposed duties, Zheng Shanjie, chairman of China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), pledged to protect Chinese companies. He warned the proposed EU duties on Chinese-made EVs would hurt both sides and expressed his hope that Germany would showcase leadership within the EU and "do the correct thing." Zheng denied accusations of unfair subsidies, attributing the growth of China's new energy industry to comprehensive advantages in technology, market, and industry supply chains, fostered through fierce competition.