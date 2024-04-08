Next Article

It provides a range of 100km per charge

Lectrix EV launches high-speed e-scooter in India at ₹50,000

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:10 pm Apr 08, 202401:10 pm

What's the story Lectrix EV, the electric mobility division of SAR Group, has launched a high-speed electric scooter priced at ₹49,999. The e-scooter distinguishes itself with an innovative battery-as-a-service (BaaS) feature. This new approach requires customers to subscribe to battery services, aiming to make electric vehicles more affordable and accessible. Pritesh Talwar, President of EV Business at Lectrix EV, highlighted that this strategy addresses two major obstacles to EV adoption: high costs and concerns about battery lifespan.

Comparison

A cost-effective alternative to ICE vehicles

Talwar compared the cost of their e-scooter with conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. He stated, "The initial cost of an ICE vehicle is around ₹1 lakh, twice as much as our offering." Talwar further argued that rising petrol prices and maintenance costs for ICE vehicles, make Lectrix EV's subscription plan a more economical choice for consumers. This comparison underscores the potential savings offered by their innovative battery-as-a-service model.

Features

Lectrix EV's e-scooter offers great performance

Lectrix EV claims that its BaaS program allows customers to save nearly 40% compared to similar models. The new e-scooter provides a range of 100km per charge and can reach a top speed of approximately 50km/h. Additionally, the company offers a lifetime warranty on the battery, further enhancing the value proposition for potential buyers. This combination of cost savings and performance features positions Lectrix EV's e-scooter as a compelling option in the electric vehicle market.

Past releases

Lectrix continues to innovate with LXS 2.0

This new product launch follows the company's release of the LXS 2.0 e-scooter in February 2024, which retails at ₹79,999. The LXS 2.0 model is equipped with a unique 2.3kWh battery pack and promises a range of 98km per charge. Designed with customer priorities of range, quality, and value in mind, the LXS 2.0 also features Emergency SOS, an anti-theft system, and doorstep service.

Customer focus

Lectrix targets first-time buyers with a comprehensive warranty

Aiming at first-time buyers, Lectrix provides a 3-year/30,000km warranty on the LXS 2.0 model. With over 10,000 units of its electric scooters already in operation nationwide, the company is striving to carve out a strong position in the EV market.