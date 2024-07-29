In short Simplifying... In short Kamala Harris, in a surprise Comic-Con appearance, quoted 'The Simpsons', sparking comparisons between her and the character Lisa Simpson, who becomes the first female president in the show.

Harris's campaign is using pop culture references to engage with diverse audiences, particularly Gen Z voters, aiming to raise over $1.4M in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

This strategy follows a record-breaking initial 24-hour fundraising haul of $81M and is part of a broader narrative that combines pop culture with politics. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kamala Harris quotes 'The Simpsons' at Comic-Con

In a surprise Comic-Con appearance, Kamala Harris quotes 'The Simpsons'

By Tanvi Gupta 01:29 pm Jul 29, 202401:29 pm

What's the story American presidential candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris made an unexpected appearance at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 through a resurfaced video clip. In the video, introduced by The Simpsons creator Matt Groening, Harris is seen quoting a line from the show's 1996 Treehouse of Horror VII episode. The quote, "We must move forward, not backward; upward, not forward; and always twirling, twirling, twirling toward freedom," was originally recorded years ago by University of Chicago students for a project.

Election countdown

'Simpsons' clip adds excitement to Harris's presidential campaign

To set the stage for the clip, The Simpsons creator introduced the audience to a "superfan," though no details were provided about the clip's recording date. Treehouse of Horror VII featured a Halloween twist on the election between former President Bill Clinton and his then-challenger, the late Bob Dole. In a memorable moment, the two candidates were humorously portrayed by aliens Kang and Kodos.

Fan debate

'Simpsons' reference sparked presidential parallels

The video clip has reignited debates among The Simpsons fans about the show's predictive accuracy. Observers have drawn parallels between Harris and Lisa Simpson, a character who becomes the first female president in a 2000 episode titled Bart to the Future. The similarities in style and appearance between Harris and Lisa Simpson have been noted, especially since President Joe Biden endorsed Harris as his successor for the upcoming presidential election.

Engaging approach

Harris's campaign targets Gen Z with pop culture

Harris's campaign has been leveraging pop culture references to connect with diverse audiences. After Biden endorsed her for the Democratic nomination, she launched an extensive campaign blitz targeting Gen Z voters. The campaign aims to raise over $1.4M in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, following a record-breaking initial 24-hour fundraising haul of $81M. The resurfaced The Simpsons clip is part of a broader narrative that intertwines pop culture with politics, as Harris aims to connect with voters.