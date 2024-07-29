In a surprise Comic-Con appearance, Kamala Harris quotes 'The Simpsons'
American presidential candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris made an unexpected appearance at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 through a resurfaced video clip. In the video, introduced by The Simpsons creator Matt Groening, Harris is seen quoting a line from the show's 1996 Treehouse of Horror VII episode. The quote, "We must move forward, not backward; upward, not forward; and always twirling, twirling, twirling toward freedom," was originally recorded years ago by University of Chicago students for a project.
'Simpsons' clip adds excitement to Harris's presidential campaign
To set the stage for the clip, The Simpsons creator introduced the audience to a "superfan," though no details were provided about the clip's recording date. Treehouse of Horror VII featured a Halloween twist on the election between former President Bill Clinton and his then-challenger, the late Bob Dole. In a memorable moment, the two candidates were humorously portrayed by aliens Kang and Kodos.
'Simpsons' reference sparked presidential parallels
The video clip has reignited debates among The Simpsons fans about the show's predictive accuracy. Observers have drawn parallels between Harris and Lisa Simpson, a character who becomes the first female president in a 2000 episode titled Bart to the Future. The similarities in style and appearance between Harris and Lisa Simpson have been noted, especially since President Joe Biden endorsed Harris as his successor for the upcoming presidential election.
Harris's campaign targets Gen Z with pop culture
Harris's campaign has been leveraging pop culture references to connect with diverse audiences. After Biden endorsed her for the Democratic nomination, she launched an extensive campaign blitz targeting Gen Z voters. The campaign aims to raise over $1.4M in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, following a record-breaking initial 24-hour fundraising haul of $81M. The resurfaced The Simpsons clip is part of a broader narrative that intertwines pop culture with politics, as Harris aims to connect with voters.