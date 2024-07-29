In short Simplifying... In short Aryan has invested ₹37 crore in two floors of a building that holds childhood memories for his mother, Gauri.

Aryan buys 2 floors in Gauri's childhood building for ₹37cr

What's the story Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has reportedly purchased two floors in a South Delhi building for ₹37 crore ($5M), according to The Economic Times. The property is located in the upscale Panchsheel Park neighborhood where his mother Gauri Khan grew up and lived prior to her marriage. This acquisition marks Aryan's first property purchase, adding to the family's existing ownership of the building's basement and ground floor.

Property registered in May, Gauri to design interiors

The property was officially registered in May 2024, with Aryan paying ₹2.64 crore ($3,60,000) as stamp duty. Gauri has taken on the responsibility of designing the house. This is not the first real estate investment for the family; Aryan's sister and The Archies actor Suhana Khan previously purchased a 1.5-acre property and another land parcel in Alibaug.

High-value real estate transactions rare in Delhi, said expert

High-value real estate transactions, such as Aryan's recent acquisition, are not uncommon among celebrities but are rare in Delhi, according to Pradeep Prajapati of Wealthvisory Capital. He highlighted that Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan recently sold his Gulmohar Park property in South Delhi for around ₹23 crore ($3M). These transactions underscore the exclusivity of the South Delhi real estate market.

Work: Aryan is busy with directorial web series, 'Stardom'

In addition to his recent real estate acquisition, Aryan is currently involved in his debut directorial web series, Stardom. The shooting phase has reportedly concluded and features Lakshya of Kill fame as the leading actor along with Mona Singh and others. Notable figures such as SRK, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Bobby Deol, and Karan Johar are also reported to make cameo appearances in the series.