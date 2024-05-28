Next Article

Around 3.58 million job vacancies will be available in 16 countries

Indian government to enhance workers' skills for overseas job opportunities

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:53 pm May 28, 202402:53 pm

What's the story The Indian government is planning a significant skill upgrade for its professional workforce. This initiative aims to meet the anticipated demand for jobs in developed economies over the next five years. The official projections suggest that 3.58 million job vacancies will be available in 16 countries, including the US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Canada, and others. These estimates are based on a study done by the National Skill Development Corporation International (NSDCI), under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

Workforce mobility

Strategy to boost international mobility for Indian workers

The NSDCI study, titled 'International Workforce Mobility,' is designed to develop a strategy that enhances international mobility for Indian employees in the target countries. It is estimated that 68% of India's total population is between 15-64 years of age. This large working-age population presents India with a chance to create a high-quality skilled workforce for the world. Professionals are encouraged to register on the MSDE portal, where they will be scrutinized and provided with essential skill upgrade training by NSDC.

Deployment strategy

Government coordination for deployment of skilled professionals

Following the skill upgrade, the Indian government will coordinate with various partner countries to facilitate the deployment of the candidates. The skill upgrading process is tailored to refine professionals' skills to meet certain standards and practices of respective countries. For instance, a path lab attendant or an electrician, would need to know about the latest requirements of their prospective country. This strategic approach will ensure that Indian professionals are well-equipped and ready for their roles in foreign job markets.

Expert opinions

Experts' views on projected job opportunities

Despite the government's projections, some experts have expressed reservations. The Vice-Chancellor of Dr B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics University in Bengaluru, N.R. Bhanumurthy, stated, "These numbers are slightly lower than our expectations." He added that Indians are highly sought after in many countries where skilled labor is required, and that demand for the Indian workforce has grown significantly.

Job projections

Projected job openings in various sectors and countries

The NSDCI study indicates demand for workforce in healthcare, manufacturing, and IT sectors across Europe, Asia, and Australia. In Gulf nations, job openings are projected in construction, wholesale and retail trade, and manufacturing. The highest vacancies are projected at one million each in UAE, Saudi Arabia, followed by 390,000 in the US and 320,000 each in Canada and Qatar. Australia should have 54,000 job openings, while Germany is anticipated to have 37,000 openings for Indian workers over next five years.