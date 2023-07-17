Technology

Virgin Galactic announces crew for first private passenger flight

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 17, 2023 | 08:37 pm 3 min read

The upcoming mission will fly an Olympian along with a mother-daughter duo (Photo credit: Virgin Galactic)

Virgin Galactic is all set to take paying customers to space now. The company is gearing up to send its first-ever private passenger spaceflight that could lift off as soon as August 10. The spaceflight, called Galactic 02, will fly three members: an 80-year-old Olympian and a mother-daughter duo. They will be joined by chief instructor Beth Moses.

Why does this story matter?

Virgin Galactic is just a step away from launching space tourism which it hopes to achieve with the upcoming private astronaut mission. With the start of the inaugural commercial flight in June, things have been going well for the Richard Branson-led company this year. Notably, Galactic 02 will be the company's third spaceflight to happen in 2023 and only the seventh of its kind.

Meet the civilian crew members of Galactic 02

Of the three passengers who will fly on the upcoming Galactic 02 spaceflight, only one is a paying customer. Jon Goodwin, who is an Olympian from the 1972 Munich games, pre-booked a seat on the flight. The other two members are Keisha Schahaff and her daughter Anastasia Mayers. They bagged their seats in a fundraising draw for Space for Humanity.

Galactic 02 will fly the first Caribbeans and first Olympian

Schahaff and Mayers will be the first-ever Caribbeans to fly to space. They will also be the first mother-daughter duo to have done so. Goodwin, who is currently suffering from Parkinson's disease, will be the first Olympian to head to space. However, as of now, it is unclear if the upcoming spaceflight will serve a specific purpose.

Upcoming mission will be Virgin Galactic's second spaceflight in 2023

Virgin Galactic successfully flew its first-ever commercial flight in late June. That maiden mission, dubbed Galactic 01, was booked by the Italian government for carrying out research under microgravity conditions. The crew comprised three members, two from the Italian Air Force and one from the National Research Council of Italy. Galactic 02 will be the company's second commercial spaceflight.

The company's spaceflight comprises two aircraft

Virgin Galactic's spaceflight system is made up of two aircraft: a two-pilot, six-passenger spaceplane called VSS Unity and a carrier plane known as VMS Eve. The VMS Eve takes VSS Unity to about 50,000 feet altitude and then releases it. The VSS Unity then powers its onboard engines to head to the edge of space.

People aboard Unity can experience few moments of weightlessness

VSS Unity attains a peak altitude of about 282,000 feet. This altitude is roughly 14.5km short of the Karman line, supposedly the point where space begins. Passengers aboard Unity get to unstrap from their seats and experience a few moments of weightlessness along with obtaining stunning views of Earth. Unity then makes its return trip home which ends with a runway landing.

Virgin Galactic charges approximately Rs. 3.7 crore for a ticket

The launch window for Galactic 02 opens on August 10. The mission will take off from Spaceport America located in southern New Mexico. The mission's launch will be live-streamed via Virgin Galactic's official website and YouTube account. The company also has plans of flying monthly flights in the future. One ticket on such a space ride will cost you $450,000 (about Rs. 3.7 crore).