How Shanaya Kapoor booked 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' after failed audition 

Actors Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor , is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Vikrant Massey 's Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. In a recent interview, she revealed that her role in the film was not a result of active pursuit but rather destiny's intervention. The film is slated for release on July 11.

Role details Kapoor plays Vikrant Massey's love interest in the film Kapoor will be seen playing Saba Shergill, an aspiring actor opposite Massey, who plays Jahaan Bakshi, a musician. The film follows their creative journey as they rediscover their passions and sense of self. Kapoor has said that she felt a strong connection with her character during the filming process.

Audition tale How she landed the role Kapoor revealed in an interview with Hesha Chimah that she landed her role in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan after a failed audition for another project. "I had auditioned for another project at that time, which unfortunately didn't work out. That audition tape, the casting director really liked it and she sent it across to Sandy sir (Santosh Singh), our director, and he really liked it!"

Positive outlook 'When things are not supposed to happen, they don't' Kapoor took this unexpected turn of events in her stride. She said, "It just made me realize how, when things are meant to happen and when things are not supposed to happen, they don't." "And in the time when that audition didn't go through and I didn't get that project, it's not a nice feeling but I took it in my stride and tried to take it in a positive way... but it does bother you as an actor."