Saudi Arabia to host world's biggest comedy festival: Details here Entertainment Jul 29, 2025

Saudi Arabia is bringing the world's biggest comedy festival to Riyadh from September 26 to October 9, 2025.

Over 50 top comedians are set to perform as part of Riyadh Season, marking a big move in the country's push to become a global entertainment hotspot under Vision 2030.

Tickets drop August 1 on Webook.com.