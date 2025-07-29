Next Article
Saudi Arabia to host world's biggest comedy festival: Details here
Saudi Arabia is bringing the world's biggest comedy festival to Riyadh from September 26 to October 9, 2025.
Over 50 top comedians are set to perform as part of Riyadh Season, marking a big move in the country's push to become a global entertainment hotspot under Vision 2030.
Tickets drop August 1 on Webook.com.
Kevin Hart, Russell Peters among performers
The action happens at Boulevard City, Riyadh's massive entertainment district with space for up to 60,000 people.
Expect daily stand-up shows, talk sessions, and comedy workshops.
Big names like Kevin Hart and Russell Peters will hit the stage alongside regional talent—giving local comedians a chance to shine and spotlighting Saudi Arabia's growing cultural scene.