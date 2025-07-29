Next Article
Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR to attend 'War 2' pre-release event
Big news for movie buffs: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are teaming up for a special pre-release event in Vijayawada on August 10, just days before War 2 hits theaters on August 14.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this sequel continues the YRF Spy Universe, promising more action-packed drama.
'War 2' trailer divides netizens
The War 2 trailer, which dropped July 25, is packed with intense action featuring both stars alongside Kiara Advani.
While some fans are hyped about the stunts and visuals, reactions online have been mixed.
The film lands right in time for Independence Day weekend, sharing screens with Rajinikanth's Coolie.