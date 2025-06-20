Holding bras, Thai women visit breast-shaped island for this reason
What's the story
In Thailand's Prachuap Khiri Khan province, women are flocking to Koh Nom Sao, also known as Breast Milk Island.
The island is shaped like a woman's chest and is located just a 10-minute boat ride from the mainland.
Worshippers visit the island to pray for romantic luck and often bring bras as offerings of gratitude.
Legend's tale
The tragic legend of Yomdoy
The ritual of offering bras on Koh Nom Sao is inspired by a tragic legend of Yomdoy, a beautiful young woman.
Her father wanted her to marry a Chinese ruler, but her mother wanted her to marry a prince from Phetchaburi province.
In an act of violence, the father killed Yomdoy and threw her body into the sea.
Island formation
Birth of the islands
According to the legend, Yomdoy's body gave birth to two sacred islands. One of her breasts became Koh Nom Sao, while the other formed a twin island in Chanthaburi province.
As to how the island came to be worshipped, about 80 years ago, a fisherman seeking refuge from a storm reported witnessing a mysterious blazing light above the island.
This was said to be the spirit of the goddess Yomdoy.
Shrine
Miracles attributed to the goddess
In her honor, a shrine was later constructed, and the practice of presenting bras to symbolize intimate hopes—especially those related to love and relationships—has spread over time.
Sumate Charoensuk, who is in charge of the Corporate Social Responsibility committee for the Sam Roi Yot Sub-district, told Thai News that many locals credit the goddess for miracles in the area.
Sumate also explained that the donated bras are carefully sorted and given to local women's groups and communities in need.