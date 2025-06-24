Israel opens fire on starving Palestinians in Gaza; 25 killed

Eyewitnesses reported that drones were over the area where hundreds were awaiting food. Israeli forces fired as people moved closer to the incoming trucks. Some have described the incident as a "massacre," with one witness, Ahmed Halawa, saying tanks and drones fired at people even as they were fleeing. Another witness, Hossam Abu Shahada, called it a "chaotic and bloody" scene. The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah also received six bodies from the firing incident.

Ongoing conflict

Incident comes amid conflict betwen Isreal and Iran

According to Hamas-run civil defense officials, Israel has launched a wave of fatal air attacks on Gaza in recent days, following a brief break in air operations that coincided with the escalation between Israel and Iran. They reported on Thursday that at least 77 Palestinians had been killed in the attacks. The Israeli military launched a campaign in Gaza in response to the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, which killed around 1,200 people.