Tourist damages 300-year-old painting in Italy while posing for photo 

Gallery director says trend of 'museum selfies' is rampant

The unidentified tourist was quickly apprehended and reported to authorities for damaging cultural heritage. The painting, which is usually kept in Palazzo Pitti, a separate art gallery, was temporarily on display at the Uffizi when calamity struck. It has now been taken off display for repairs, with plans to reopen the exhibition on July 2. Uffizi Gallery director Simone Verde noted that "the problem of visitors coming to museums to make memes or take selfies for social media is rampant."