Google Doodle celebrates PK Rosy, Malayalam cinema's first woman actor

Feb 10, 2023

PK Rosy was one of the first female actors in the Malayalam film industry

One of the first female actors in the Malayalam film industry, PK Rosy broke many barriers with her debut film Vigathakumaran (The Lost Child) in 1928. Today's Google Doodle celebrates the 120th birth anniversary of Rosy who is known for breaking stereotypes in the Malayalam film industry. The actor's inspiring story serves as motivation for many people. Read on to know more about her.

Rosy had to overcome several obstacles during her time

Rosy was born on February 10, 1903, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, and was named Rajamma. Her parents were daily wagers and she used to do jobs like grass cutting for livelihood. Rosy developed a love and passion for acting from a very young age. However, being a woman and belonging to the community of Dalit Christians, she had to face stiff resistance in the industry.

Rosy faced a lot of backlash after her debut film

The cinema icon was also a seasoned actor in Kakkarissi plays which is a type of Kerala-based folk theater with both Tamil and Malayalam influence. In her debut film Vigathakumaran, Rosy played the role of an upper-caste Nair girl, Sarojini following which she received much flak and criticism from the public as they were enraged to see a Dalit woman play a Nair character.

Rosy's home was burned by Hindu orthodox groups

Despite being not invited to the opening at Thiruvananthapuram's Capital Theater by the film's director JC Daniel, Rosy attended the event. Audiences threw stones at her during the inaugural screening and her home was burned by Hindu orthodox groups. Following this, Daniel went into bankruptcy and the film's copy was never found. Later, Rosy married a truck driver and left her acting career.

WCC launched the PK Rosy Film Society in 2019

After her marriage, Rosy shifted to Tamil Nadu and used the name "Rajammal." According to reports, she never informed her children about her acting career and just told them that she was a theater artist. In 2019, Women in Collective Cinema(WCC) launched the PK Rosy Film Society to pay tribute to the actor and celebrate women filmmakers, women film professionals, and feminist cinema aesthetics.

Here's what Google wrote about the late actor

"In an era when performing arts was discouraged in many sections of society, especially for women, Rosy broke barriers with her role in the Malayalam film Vigathakumaran," wrote Google. "Though she never received recognition for her work during her lifetime, Rosy's story is relevant to conversations about representation in the media. Today, her story serves as motivation and inspiration for many," it added.