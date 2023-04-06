Lifestyle

What are facial oils and how to use them correctly

What are facial oils and how to use them correctly

Written by Sneha Das Apr 06, 2023, 04:01 pm 2 min read

Facial oils add hydration and nourishment to your skin

Facial oils are hydrating oil-based concoctions that are designed to add a natural luminous glow to your face. These oils are usually composed of plant extracts, antioxidants, non-comedogenic botanical oils, and essential oils that soften, nourish and balance your skin. They also protect your skin from daily pollutants and harmful UV rays. Here's how you should incorporate these beauty oils into your skincare routine.

What exactly is facial oil?

A must-include in your skincare routine, facial oil helps seal in the moisture and hydration in your skin and prevents dullness and dryness. These therapeutic oils penetrate deep into your skin and supply it with vital nutrients while regulating the production of sebum. They also help restore the lipid barrier of the skin and reduce wrinkles and fine lines without making your face greasy.

How to choose the perfect face oil

Go for facial oils that are made with natural and organic ingredients that will offer nutrition to your skin. The oils which have an earthy and fresh fragrance indicate pure and unrefined qualities. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, choose anti-inflammatory facial oils containing extracts of jojoba, hazelnut, and perilla. If you have dry skin, choose argan, maracuja, grapeseed, or sunflower-infused facial oils.

Serums vs facial oil

The main purpose of facial oil is to hydrate and moisturize your skin while delivering nutrition to your skin. A facial serum, on the other hand, targets specific skin concerns like irritation, inflammation, fine lines, and wrinkles. Serums are also water-based and light on the skin while face oils are usually thicker. You can use a serum first followed by a face oil.

How to use facial oil the correct way

Facial oil should be applied as the last step in your skincare routine to lock in all the products on your skin and wake up with a healthy glow. You can also add two-three drops of facial oil to your moisturizer to enhance nourishment. Use it twice daily to reap maximum benefits. However, you should never mix your sunscreen and facial oil together.