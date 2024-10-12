Summarize Simplifying... In short An Air India Express flight en route from Tiruchirapalli to Sharjah experienced a landing gear malfunction.

The quick-thinking pilots, Zainal and Shitole, stayed airborne for two hours to burn excess fuel before safely landing back at Tiruchirapalli.

The plane was carrying 141 passengers

Video: Air India Express pilots leave airport after mid-air scare

By Chanshimla Varah 11:36 am Oct 12, 202411:36 am

What's the story Air India Express Flight IX 613 pilots Iqrom Rifadly Fahmi Zainal and co-pilot Maitryee Shrikrishna Shitole were spotted leaving the Tiruchirapalli airport after a mid-air hydraulic failure incident. Their quick action averted a disaster, saving around 141 passengers on board. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin lauded the crew for their successful emergency landing and immediately called an emergency meeting to ensure all safety measures were taken.

Flight IX 613's mid-air crisis and subsequent safe landing

The flight, which was headed from Tiruchirapalli to Sharjah, developed problems with its landing gear. On realizing the issue, the pilots Zainal and Shitole chose to stay in the air for two hours to burn fuel weight before returning to Tiruchirapalli airport. This was done to avoid an overweight landing which could have damaged the already compromised landing gear.

Air India Express spokesperson confirms no pre-flight technical issues

An Air India Express representative confirmed the operating crew hadn't reported any technical problems before take-off. Meanwhile, an alternative flight is being arranged to take the passengers to their destination. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu lauded the emergency teams for their prompt response when the issue was detected at 18:05pm and swift preparation for the aircraft's successful landing at 20:15 IST.

Over 20 ambulances and fire tenders present for medical assistance

"The cause of the snag will be duly investigated," the airline's spokesperson said. More than 20 ambulances and fire tenders were deployed at the spot to provide timely medical assistance to passengers of the Air India Express flight. After the safe landing, videos from inside the airport took social media by storm, with users praising pilot Zainal for his expert handling of the emergency situation.