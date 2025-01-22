Why it is suddenly warmer in Delhi, North India
What's the story
Delhi has been experiencing an unprecedented spike in January temperatures, with the mercury constantly exceeding the seasonal average.
The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 9.3°C on Wednesday, 1.8 degrees higher than the usual range for this time of year.
According to Dr. Soma Sen Roy from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), these warmer conditions were due to "a strong western disturbance" and "southerly winds."
Climatic shift
Record-breaking temperatures and weather predictions
The maximum temperature in Delhi on Monday touched 24.5°C, five degrees above normal for this time.
This comes after a record 26.1°C on Sunday, the warmest January day in six years since January 21, 2019, when temperatures soared to 28.7°C.
Skymet meteorology's Mahesh Palawat noted that absence of strong northwesterly winds and clear skies have contributed to this temperature rise.
Environmental impact
Weather disturbances and air quality concerns
On January 22 and 23, however, the IMD has predicted light rain as another western disturbance affects the region.
This is expected to lead to a slight drop in temperatures after two days as the disturbance moves away.
Despite these warmer conditions, Delhi's air quality remains worrisome with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 262 on Wednesday morning, categorizing it as 'poor' according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Weather forecast
IMD issues yellow alert, predicts gradual temperature dip
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for moderate to dense fog and light rain on Wednesday and Thursday.
The maximum temperature is expected to gradually decrease over the week, possibly falling to around 19°C by Friday.
Delhi also saw above-average temperatures in October and November, with October being the hottest month since 1951. The average maximum temperature was 35.1°C, with a low of 21.2°C, both of which were records.
November followed this pattern, becoming the warmest in five years.