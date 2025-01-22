What's the story

Delhi has been experiencing an unprecedented spike in January temperatures, with the mercury constantly exceeding the seasonal average.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 9.3°C on Wednesday, 1.8 degrees higher than the usual range for this time of year.

According to Dr. Soma Sen Roy from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), these warmer conditions were due to "a strong western disturbance" and "southerly winds."