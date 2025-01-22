Maharashtra: Passengers jump off train after fire rumor; 10 killed
At least 10 passengers of a Pushpak Express train are feared dead and several others injured in an incident near Pachora station in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Wednesday evening.
The victims were hit by the Karnataka Express coming from the other direction after they jumped onto the tracks due to rumor of a fire onboard their train.
The panic was triggered around 5:00pm when someone pulled the emergency chain of the Pushpak Express.
The Pushpak Express was going from Lucknow to Mumbai
"After an Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP) people were on the track... A Karnataka Express crushed them. Was it a fire or some other rumour, we are investigating. Initial information indicates that there was no fire on the train," the official said.
Authorities have confirmed that rescue efforts are underway, but the exact number of casualties and the condition of the injured are still being determined.
Medical teams, as well as local administration and rescue officials, have arrived at the site, and the divisional railway manager of Bhusawal is overseeing the operation.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the accident and has ordered adequate medical treatment for the injured.