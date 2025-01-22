What's the story

At least 10 passengers of a Pushpak Express train are feared dead and several others injured in an incident near Pachora station in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Wednesday evening.

The victims were hit by the Karnataka Express coming from the other direction after they jumped onto the tracks due to rumor of a fire onboard their train.

The panic was triggered around 5:00pm when someone pulled the emergency chain of the Pushpak Express.