Man stabbed to death on busy Telangana road; bystanders watch
What's the story
In a shocking incident, a man was brutally stabbed to death in broad daylight on a busy road in Telangana's Hanamkonda over suspected affair.
The victim, identified as Raj Kumar, was chased and killed by an autorickshaw driver, identified as Venkateswarulu, NDTV reported.
The horrific incident was witnessed by many who recorded the incident but didn't intervene till the fatal attack was over.
Public apathy
Bystanders record fatal attack, fail to intervene
Venkateswarulu, wearing a white shirt, parked his autorickshaw and accosted Kumar, who was in a pink shirt.
He then flashed a sharp weapon and threatened Kumar before stabbing him in the abdomen.
Though a man in a green shirt tried to overpower Venkateswarulu, the attacker continued his assault on Kumar.
Twitter Post
Videos of the attack
#MurderOnRoad #Hanamkonda #Telangana Venkateswarlu chased Raj Kumar to stab him over suspected affair; only one man tries to stop; rest watch, capture action on camera, scream instructions, try to beat up assaulter, peer at bleeding victim to see if alive #MurderAsSpectatorSport pic.twitter.com/g8EonhLHei— Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) January 22, 2025
Arrest
Attacker attempts escape, apprehended by public
After the stabbing, Venkateswarulu attempted to escape in his rickshaw but was stopped by passersby who overturned the vehicle, trapping him inside.
As he tried to escape from the overturned rickshaw, people took turns beating him till police arrived and arrested him.
The police later said if people had intervened earlier, this crime might have been prevented.