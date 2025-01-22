What's the story

In a shocking incident, a man was brutally stabbed to death in broad daylight on a busy road in Telangana's Hanamkonda over suspected affair.

The victim, identified as Raj Kumar, was chased and killed by an autorickshaw driver, identified as Venkateswarulu, NDTV reported.

The horrific incident was witnessed by many who recorded the incident but didn't intervene till the fatal attack was over.