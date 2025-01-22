What's the story

A Delhi court has ordered the seizure of two paintings of late artist MF Husain from the Delhi Art Gallery after a complaint was filed by advocate Amita Sachdeva, calling the artwork offensive.

The order was passed by Judicial Magistrate First Class Sahil Monga on Sachdeva's application under Section 94 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

The paintings allegedly feature Hindu deities Hanuman and Ganesh.