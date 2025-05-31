Breakthrough study uncovers secrets of elusive intermediate-mass black holes
What's the story
Astronomers have made a major breakthrough in understanding the elusive intermediate-mass black holes (IMBHs), often referred to as the "missing links" in black hole evolution.
These cosmic entities, which are heavier than stellar-mass black holes but lighter than supermassive ones, have long been a mystery.
The new research sheds light on their existence and provides insights into their origins and characteristics.
Research findings
New studies reveal existence of 'lightweight' intermediate-mass black holes
Four new studies, led by Assistant Professor of Physics and Astronomy Karan Jani and his team at Vanderbilt University, have provided strong evidence for the existence of "lightweight" IMBHs.
The primary paper, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, details how researchers reanalyzed data from the Nobel-Prize-winning Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) detectors in the US and Italy's Virgo detector.
They found gravitational waves corresponding to mergers of black holes with masses between 100 and 300 times that of our Sun.
Cosmic fossils
Gravitational waves provide insight into black hole mergers
The gravitational waves detected by LIGO and Virgo correspond to the mergers of these massive black holes.
These events are some of the heaviest gravitational-wave events ever recorded in astronomy.
Jani said, "Black holes are the ultimate cosmic fossils." He added that this new population of black holes offers an unprecedented glimpse into the first stars that illuminated our universe.
Future prospects
Moon-based detectors could unlock secrets of black hole formation
Earth-based detectors like LIGO can only capture a fraction of the final collision of these "lightweight" IMBHs, making it hard to determine how they are formed.
To solve this puzzle, Jani's lab is looking at the upcoming European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA's Laser Interferometer Space Antenna (LISA) mission, which will launch in the late 2030s.
Yelikar said that moon-based detectors could help understand environments where these black holes reside, something Earth-based detectors can't do.