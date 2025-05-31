Google to invest $7B in US for cloud, AI growth
Google has announced a massive $7 billion investment in Iowa (a Midwestern US state) over the next two years.
The tech giant will build a new data center in Cedar Rapids and expand its existing facility in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
The move comes as part of Google's strategy to meet the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud services.
Google's CEO announces investment on social media
Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, announced the company's latest investment on X.
He said, "Excited to continue our investments in communities across the US. This morning, we announced a $7B investment in Iowa in the next two years."
"We're building a new data center in Cedar Rapids, expanding our site in Council Bluffs, and supporting workforce programs across the Hawkeye State," Pichai added.
The announcement highlights Google's commitment to expanding its infrastructure and services.
Excited to continue our investments in communities across the US. This morning, we announced a $7B investment in Iowa in the next two years. We're building a new data center in Cedar Rapids, expanding our site in Council Bluffs, and supporting workforce programs across the…— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) May 30, 2025
Partnership with etA to boost workforce
Along with infrastructure expansion, Google's investment also focuses on workforce development.
The tech giant has partnered with the electrical training ALLIANCE (etA) to increase Iowa's electrical workforce pipeline by 95%.
The program is designed to equip workers with the skills required for the next wave of AI-powered energy and data infrastructure.
Investment strategy aims to keep US at tech forefront
Google's $7 billion investment is part of a larger strategy to keep the US at the forefront of technological innovation, job creation, and cybersecurity in the AI era. The move comes as part of an accelerated push by Google into Iowa since 2007.