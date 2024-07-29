After Blue Dart, DTDC Express starts drone deliveries in India
DTDC Express, a prominent courier service in India, has collaborated with Skye Air Mobility for last-mile drone-based package deliveries. This partnership marks the beginning of DTDC's 35th year of service. The first drone delivery was successfully executed from Bilaspur to Gurugram sector 92, covering a distance of 7.5km in just 3-4 minutes. This is a significant improvement over the usual road route which takes around 15 minutes. DTDC's rival Blue Dart also offers drone deliveries in the country.
A step toward eco-friendly logistics
The drone delivery service is not only efficient but also eco-friendly, contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions and traffic congestion. Ankit Kumar, Founder & CEO of Skye Air, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration stating, "By integrating drones into the delivery network, we can bypass traffic congestion, enhancing delivery speed, efficiency, and sustainability." Kumar also noted that each drone delivery could save over 520g of CO2 emissions compared to traditional methods.
DTDC plans expansion of drone delivery service
DTDC Express is planning to expand its drone delivery service across India. The next phase of the project will be focused on identifying regions where drone deliveries can offer the most impact. This expansion aligns with the company's commitment to technology adoption, and setting new industry standards, as stated by CEO Abhishek Chakraborty.