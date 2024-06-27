In brief Simplifying... In brief India's 5G user base is set to skyrocket to 840 million by 2029, with data consumption per smartphone also expected to double.

Globally, 5G users are predicted to reach 5.6 billion, accounting for 60% of all mobile subscriptions.

What's the story India is expected to witness a significant surge in its 5G user base, reaching approximately 840 million by the end of 2029, as per the latest report from Ericsson Mobility. This figure will account for about 65% of all mobile subscriptions in the country. The rapid adoption and deployment of this advanced technology have led to an increase in subscribers from just 10 million in 2022 to a staggering 119 million by 2023 end.

Data consumption per smartphone to surge in India

The report also forecasts a significant rise in data consumption per smartphone in India. The average monthly data usage is projected to more than double, increasing from 29GB to 68GB per user by the end of 2029. Despite this surge, LTE technology will continue to dominate, although the number of 4G subscribers is expected to drop from 740 million to 410 million over the next five years.

Global CSPs increasingly adopting 5G-based FWA services

Communications Service Providers (CSPs) worldwide are increasingly utilizing 5G networks to offer Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services. The Ericsson Mobility report reveals that out of 310 CSPs surveyed, 241 confirmed they provided 5G-based FWA services as of April 2024. This suggests that approximately 128 of these providers have adopted FWA services, marking a 29% growth from 2022 to 2023.

Standalone 5G networks yet to reach full potential

Despite the rapid expansion and adoption of FWA services, standalone 5G networks remain underutilized. The report indicates that only about one-sixth (50 out of approximately 300) CSPs globally have implemented this advanced technology. Most providers are yet to fully harness the potential of standalone networks.

Global user base expected to reach 5.6 billion

On a global scale, the number of 5G users is predicted to see a significant increase, reaching around 5.6 billion by the end of 2029, accounting for 60% of all mobile subscriptions. North America is expected to achieve high penetration during this period. The first quarter of 2024 saw around 160 million new users transitioning to 5G, bringing the global total to an impressive figure of 1.7 billion users.