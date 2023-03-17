Business

How Airtel's postpaid, prepaid users can avail unlimited 5G data

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 17, 2023, 05:54 pm 3 min read

Airtel's 5G services are currently live in about 270 cities (Photo credit: Airtel)

Airtel is now offering unlimited 5G on both postpaid and prepaid plans, which are priced above Rs. 239. The company announced that it is removing the capping limit on 5G data usage across all plans, which means that you will not have to worry about exhausting your daily quota. At present, Airtel 5G Plus is live in about 270 cities across the country.

Here's how you can avail the offer

Head to Airtel Thanks app on your smartphone to claim the "Unlimited 5G Data" offer. Ensure that 5G services are live in your area. The offer will be displayed as a banner and will be accessible in the profile section. Prepaid users will get unlimited 5G until the current pack expires. For postpaid customers, the pack is valid until their next bill is generated.

"This introductory offer is in line with the philosophy of wanting our customers to be able to surf, stream, chat, and enjoy multiple benefits at blazing speeds without having to worry about data limits," said Shashwat Sharma, Director of Consumer Business, Bharti Airtel, in a statement. "We hope our customers enjoy the power of world-class Airtel 5G Plus."

Jio offers unlimited 5G data with its Welcome offer

In comparison, Jio offers unlimited 5G data with its "Jio 5G Welcome" offer. This plan is available on Jio prepaid or postpaid plans that cost Rs. 239 or above. Recently, the telco launched a '5G Upgrade' plan for Rs. 61. Jio's 5G services are currently available in about 365 cities in the country. The company intends to complete its 5G rollout by December.

Airtel launched India's first private 5G network at Bosch, Bengaluru

Meanwhile, Airtel aims to finish its 5G rollout by March 2024. The company has also launched its fifth-generation network for industrial purposes. The telco launched India's first private 5G network at the Bosch facility in Bengaluru. It has also collaborated with Tech Mahindra to set up a manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune, making it the first 5G-enabled auto manufacturing unit.

The telco recently scrapped its Rs. 99 prepaid plan

Airtel recently increased its entry-level tariffs across all 22 telecom circles in India. The minimum recharge prepaid plan of Rs. 99 has been removed and the entry-level recharge plan is now priced at Rs. 155. The Rs. 155 plan offers unlimited voice calling benefits, 1 GB of data, and 300 SMSes, along with other benefits which are valid for 24 days.