Lifestyle

Janmashtami special: 5 prasad recipes you must try

Janmashtami special: 5 prasad recipes you must try

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 18, 2022, 11:45 pm 3 min read

Here are five drool-worthy offerings that you must cook and tuck into this Janmashtami.

Janmashtami is just around the corner and there's no better way than cooking some tempting dishes to celebrate this occasion. From a host of traditional Indian desserts to an array of savory treats, you can please the deity (and your belly) with some instant and lip-smacking offerings. Here are five delectable dishes and their easy-peasy recipes you must try this Janmashtami.

Filled with nuts Panjiri

To make this delicious prasad, all you'd need is 150ml ghee, two cups of wholemeal flour, and one cup each of powdered sugar, almonds, and cashews. Dry roast the nuts for two minutes. Separately, dry roast the flour until it's light brown. Now, add ghee and roasted nuts to the flour and stir well. Turn off the flame and mix powdered sugar and serve.

A 'milky' way Kheer

To make kheer, get one liter of milk, 1/4 cup of rice, 100gm sugar, one tablespoon each of almonds, pistachios, raisins, walnuts, and cashews, and one teaspoon of powdered green cardamom. Clean and soak the rice in water. Separately, soak the dry fruits. Boil the milk, add rice and sugar to it, and cook until thick. Serve after adding dry fruits and cardamom powder.

Janmashtami essential Makhan mishri

Makhan mishri is the easiest to make. All you need is one cup of cream, one cup of water, six ice cubes, and four tablespoons of mishri. Add cream to a bowl and whisk it for a few minutes until it forms a smooth butter (makhan). Add ice cubes and water to it. Churn out the butter once hard and add mishri.

Step 1 Gopalkala

Arrange for one cup poha, 1/4 cup yogurt, one chopped cucumber and grated ginger, a small bunch of chopped coriander leaves, salt to taste, three tablespoons grated coconut, ghee, green chilis, and 1/2 teaspoon of mustard seeds and cumin seeds. To make the seasoning, add mustard seeds in ghee and let them crackle. Add ginger, chilis, and cumin seeds and fry for a minute.

Step 2 Gets ready in 20 minutes

Soak poha in water for one to two minutes and let it soften. Once done, you may drain the water. Now, add the seasoning to the softened poha, along with yogurt, cucumber, and coconut. Then, add salt and mix well. Adjust its proportion as per your taste. Finally, stir in the chopped coriander leaves and serve. This dish gets ready in 20 minutes.

Step 1 Sabudana khichadi

Sabudana khichdi is a Janmashtami favorite, especially because one can gorge on it even if they are observing a fast. You need two cups sabudana, four tablespoons coconut, five tablespoons ghee, one bunch of curry leaves, one tablespoon cumin seeds, salt as required, two medium-sized potatoes, four green chilis, one tablespoon lime juice, 1/2 cup roasted peanuts, coriander leaves, and two cups water.

Step 2 A savory delight that's widely loved

Soak sabudana in water for about five hours or until moist and soft. Meanwhile, chop green chilis and coriander leaves, and cut potatoes into cubes. Saute them in ghee with some cumin seeds and while you are at it, grind the peanuts. Once sauteed, add sabudana to grated coconuts and peanuts, and mix well for five minutes. Garnish with lime juice and serve hot.