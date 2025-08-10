'Operation Sindoor testament to tri-services synergy': CDS

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan has stressed the importance of ongoing reforms and synergy between India's three armed forces, Army , Navy , and Air Force . He was speaking at the College of Defence Management in Secunderabad. "'Operation Sindoor' was a testament to the tri-services synergy," he said, adding that there is a need to continue reforms, coordination, and adaptability to meet evolving security challenges.

Logistics modernization Joint Primer for Integrated Logistics released As part of efforts to enhance joint logistics and integration, General Chauhan released the "Joint Primer for Integrated Logistics." The document is a step toward modernizing logistics systems in the armed forces. It focuses on key areas such as logistics integration, digitization, common provisioning and procurement, and integration with the national logistics framework. The aim is to improve tri-services coordination and efficiency across India's military.

Modern warfare General Chauhan's remarks on theaterization plan General Chauhan also spoke about the transformative changes being pursued in the military to tackle technology-driven modern warfare. He shared strategic perspectives on jointness and integration, which are key for shaping future integrated operations. His remarks come as the government is looking to implement a theaterization plan that integrates Army, Air Force, and Navy capabilities for optimal resource utilization in wars and operations.