Bihar CM Nitish sends ₹1,247cr pension to 1.12cr beneficiaries
Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar just sent out ₹1,247 crore straight to the bank accounts of more than 1.12 crore pensioners—including seniors, people with disabilities, and widows.
This big move follows his recent decision to nearly triple monthly pensions from ₹400 to ₹1,100.
Scheme now covers over 112 lakh people
The scheme now covers even more people—over 112 lakh compared to 111 lakh last month.
To make things easier, the government plans to let folks access pension services at their local panchayat instead of trekking to block offices.
There's also a new toll-free helpline for any questions.
With elections coming up, rival parties are promising even higher pensions: RJD is offering ₹1,500 and Congress says women could get up to ₹2,500 if they win.