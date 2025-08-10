Bihar CM Nitish sends ₹1,247cr pension to 1.12cr beneficiaries

Scheme now covers over 112 lakh people

The scheme now covers even more people—over 112 lakh compared to 111 lakh last month.

To make things easier, the government plans to let folks access pension services at their local panchayat instead of trekking to block offices.

There's also a new toll-free helpline for any questions.

With elections coming up, rival parties are promising even higher pensions: RJD is offering ₹1,500 and Congress says women could get up to ₹2,500 if they win.