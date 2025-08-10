UP woman stabs husband during domestic argument, man critical
A serious domestic argument in Jagdishpur, Uttar Pradesh took a tragic turn when Nazneen Bano allegedly attacked her husband Ansar Ahmad (38) with a knife, severely injuring him.
The couple, living in Fasanganj Kachnaw village, reportedly had ongoing family disputes.
Ahmad was rushed to the hospital and later transferred to AIIMS-Raebareli due to his critical condition.
Case highlights devastating consequences of unresolved family issues
Police say the attack followed long-standing disagreements within the family—Ahmad had two wives but no children, which often led to tension.
Bano has been arrested and is being questioned; Jagdishpur's Station House Officer Raghvendra shared that she has been taken into custody.
The case highlights how unresolved family issues can sometimes have devastating consequences.