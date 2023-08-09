'Miss Congeniality,' 'Little Miss Sunshine': Hollywood's must-watch beauty pageant films

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 09, 2023 | 05:46 pm 3 min read

Explore the list of must-watch Hollywood's beauty pageant films

We accept the fact that indulging in films that capture the glitz and glamor of beauty pageants serves as a guilty pleasure for many of us! Yet, what truly elevates these films is their ability to present "human stories" that forge an emotional connection with the audiences. For pageant-theme film enthusiasts, here are the best Hollywood movies to consider—if you haven't already seen them!

'Drop Dead Gorgeous' (1999)

Released in 1999—Drop Dead Gorgeous is a dark-comedy film that is set in a small town in Minnesota and unravels the humorously fierce rivalry among contestants vying for the coveted title of Mount Rose American Teen Princess. Packed with a stellar star cast (Kirstie Alley, Ellen Barkin, Kirsten Dunst, and Allison Janney), the film brings a tapestry of absurdities, unanticipated twists, and comical escapades.

'Miss Congeniality' (2000)

Refrain from calling yourself a "film enthusiast" if you haven't seen Sandra Bullock-led Miss Congeniality. Even Chandler Bing from F.R.I.E.N.D.S. is a fan of this! Helmed by Donald Petrie—the film centers on an FBI agent—Gracie Hart who goes undercover as a contestant in a beauty pageant. The film cleverly juxtaposes her tomboyish nature and glamor with a 360-degree transformation—which is absolutely fun to watch!

'Beautiful' (2000)

Led by Minnie Driver and helmed by Sally Field—the dramedy film—Beautiful follows the story of Mona Hibbard—a determined young woman who enters the Miss America pageant, despite coming from a troubled home. With the help of her best friend, Hibbard navigates through the challenges of the pageant, while also protecting her illegitimate daughter from the media. However, their efforts come with a price!

'Little Miss Sunshine' (2006)

We highly recommend adding Little Miss Sunshine (2006) to your watchlist right now! A refreshing story on beauty pageants—this film revolves around the dysfunctional Hoover family as they embark on a journey to support their daughter, Olive—in her quest to compete in the Little Miss Sunshine beauty pageant. This film is packed with humor, drama, emotional moments—and everything you ever wanted in a film!

'Miss Juneteenth' (2020)

There are a few films that offer a genuine portrayal of life after winning a pageant and Miss Juneteenth is one of them! The story centers around Turquoise Jones (Nicole Beharie) following her victory in the local Miss Juneteenth pageant—an accomplishment that grants the winner a full scholarship to their desired college. However, as Jones becomes a mother, her aspirations take a backseat.

