The recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir has sent saffron prices in India soaring, touching an unprecedented ₹5 lakh per kilogram. The surge is almost equal to the price of 50g of gold.

The price hike comes as the Indian government decided to stop trade through the Attari-Wagah border, effectively halting saffron imports from Afghanistan.

The move has led to a whopping 10% price rise in just four days.