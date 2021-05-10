2021 ISUZU MU-X launched in India at Rs. 33.23 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 10, 2021, 03:16 pm

Japanese automaker ISUZU has launched the 2021 iteration of its MU-X SUV in India. It is offered in two variants: 4x2 AT and 4X4 AT. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has an aggressive look and a spacious cabin with many features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.9-liter diesel engine linked to a 6-speed AMT gearbox. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has bi-LED projector headlights

The 2021 ISUZU MU-X has a muscular bonnet, a thick chromed grille, bi-LED projector headlights with integrated LED DRLs, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, protruding wheel arches, side-steppers, and multi-spoke wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It is fueled by a 161hp, 1.9-liter engine

The 2021 ISUZU MU-X draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.9-liter diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 161hp and a peak torque of 320Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed AMT gearbox.

Interiors

It comes with 'shift-on-the-fly' dial and six airbags

The ISUZU MU-X has a spacious cabin with soft leather upholstery, foldable second and third-row seats, an engine start/stop button, a multifunctional steering wheel with mounted controls, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. To ensure the passengers' safety, six airbags, ABS with EBD, a traction control system, and ISOFIX anchorage points are available. A 'shift-on-the-fly' dial for a better off-road driving experience is also offered.

Information

2021 ISUZU MU-X: Pricing

In India, the 4x2 AT and 4X4 AT variants of the 2021 ISUZU MU-X carry a price-tag of Rs. 33.23 lakh and Rs. 35.19 lakh, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom, Tamil Nadu). At this price-point, it goes against rivals like the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.