Gadkari says people should file cases against government; know why
What's the story
Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has emphasized the importance of filing court cases against the government to maintain discipline in public administration. Speaking at the Late Prakash Deshpande Smriti Kushal Sangathak Puraskar ceremony in Nagpur, he said, "There should be some people in society who file petitions against the government in court." He added that a court order can achieve things that even ministers cannot.
Legal power
'Popular politics comes in the way...'
Gadkari further explained that popular politics often hinders politicians and ministers from doing their jobs effectively. He said, "Popular politics comes in the way of politicians and ministers." The minister also praised those awarded as 'Kushal Sangathak' at the event for their legal battles against government decisions in education. These efforts, he said, led to the withdrawal of some controversial policies.
Bridge
Gadkari inaugurated India's second-longest cable-stayed bridge
Separately, Gadkari on Monday inaugurated India's second-longest cable-stayed Sigandur bridge in Karnataka. According to officials, the bridge across the Sharavathi backwaters between Ambaragodlu and Kalasavalli in Sagara taluk of this district cost ₹472 crore. This bridge is expected to drastically reduce the distance between Sagara and the villages surrounding Sigandur, which is notable for the Chowdeshwari temple.