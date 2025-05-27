100 containers—likely hazardous—seen floating after ship sinks off Kerala coast
What's the story
Over 100 containers were seen floating in the sea after the Liberian-flagged MV MSC ELSA 3 sank off Kerala's coast.
The incident occurred around 15 nautical miles southwest of Alappuzha on Sunday.
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released aerial footage of the site, showing a visible oil spill spread over an area of two by one nautical miles.
#WATCH | ICG Ship Saksham, already on standby in Pollution Response (PR) configuration, was deployed to begin counter-pollution operations and an ICG Dornier aircraft was launched for aerial assessment and the dispersal of Oil Spill Dispersant (OSD) across a wide area after a… pic.twitter.com/bdb9qpsCvm— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2025
Safety measures
Shipwreck site poses navigational hazards, authorities issue warnings
The ICG has warned vessels in the area to exercise caution due to floating debris and possible navigational hazards.
The ship was on its way from Vizhinjam to Kochi when it capsized about 38 nautical miles from shore.
It was carrying 643 containers, including 73 empty ones and 13 with hazardous materials like calcium carbide, a chemical that reacts with water to produce highly flammable acetylene gas.
Pollution control
Authorities deploy aircraft, ships for oil spill response
In response to the incident, ICG Ship Saksham was deployed for counter-pollution efforts, and an ICG Dornier aircraft was sent for aerial assessment and spraying Oil Spill Dispersant (OSD).
Kerala State Pollution Control Board Chairperson Sreekala S confirmed no containers with calcium carbide have washed ashore yet.
She said rough sea conditions had prevented dispersants from being sprayed by ships, prompting authorities to use aircraft instead.
Public safety
Kerala government issues advisory, bans fishing near shipwreck site
The Kerala government has issued an advisory asking coastal residents and fishermen to remain vigilant.
It has put coastal areas on high alert, as the oil slick can reach anywhere along the coast at a speed of three kilometers per hour.
Fishing is banned within 20 nautical miles of the shipwreck site.
The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said nine containers have washed ashore so far, with four found near Shaktikulangara harbor and three near Chavara in Kollam district.
Customs alert
Customs officials deploy units, warn against unauthorized removal
The Office of the Chief Commissioner of Customs in the Thiruvananthapuram Zone has deployed Marine and Preventive Units along the Kerala coast.
They warned against unauthorized removal or pilferage of goods from the sunken ship.
Meanwhile, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) warned on Monday that spilled oil could reach Alappuzha, Ambalapuzha, Arattupuzha, and Karunagappally within 36-48 hours.