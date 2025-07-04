Want to be K-pop stars? HYBE's global auditions start July 

The audition is HYBE's first consolidated audition across its eight labels , including BigHit Music, BELIFT LAB, Source Music, PLEDIS Entertainment, KOZ Entertainment, ADOR, and YG PLUS's YX Labels. The initiative is open to applicants born in or after 2007 of all nationalities and genders. Participants can showcase their singing, dancing, and other skills as potential artists. Online submissions will be accepted from July 14 to September 7.

Global reach

Ryan Tedder involved in the project

In addition to the online submissions, HYBE will also host a pop-up event in Japan from August 27-30. This event is part of the global auditions and will provide an additional platform for aspiring artists to showcase their talents. Grammy-winning producer Ryan Tedder is also part of this initiative. Tedder is already involved in a new boy group project with HYBE.