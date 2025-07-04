Want to be K-pop stars? HYBE's global auditions start July
What's the story
HYBE, the agency behind global K-pop sensations BTS, SEVENTEEN, and TXT (Tomorrow X Together), has announced its first integrated global audition. The initiative aims to discover and nurture the next generation of K-pop stars. The news was shared on Friday through a social media post featuring a golden ring with the caption: "A new stage begins. One application, a chance to be evaluated by eight labels."
Details
Open to applicants of all nationalities, genders
The audition is HYBE's first consolidated audition across its eight labels, including BigHit Music, BELIFT LAB, Source Music, PLEDIS Entertainment, KOZ Entertainment, ADOR, and YG PLUS's YX Labels. The initiative is open to applicants born in or after 2007 of all nationalities and genders. Participants can showcase their singing, dancing, and other skills as potential artists. Online submissions will be accepted from July 14 to September 7.
Global reach
Ryan Tedder involved in the project
In addition to the online submissions, HYBE will also host a pop-up event in Japan from August 27-30. This event is part of the global auditions and will provide an additional platform for aspiring artists to showcase their talents. Grammy-winning producer Ryan Tedder is also part of this initiative. Tedder is already involved in a new boy group project with HYBE.