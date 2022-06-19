Technology

OPPO A57 4G to debut in India on June 21

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 19, 2022, 07:14 pm 2 min read

The A57 4G records 1080p videos at 30fps via front and rear cameras (Photo credit: OPPO)

OPPO will introduce its A57 4G handset in India on Tuesday (June 21), according to Rootmygalaxy. The device will arrive here with similar specifications and color variants as its Thailand version, which features a MediaTek Helio G35 processor and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The phone will likely start at Rs. 13,500 in the country, excluding the launch offers.

Context Why does this story matter?

OPPO has been on a spree for a couple of months to launch its entry-level and mid-range devices globally.

Last month, the brand announced the A57 4G (or A57 2022) in Thailand. Now the handset will debut in India, where it will take on affordable smartphones from Redmi, Infinix, and TECNO.

The device will also bring in a virtual RAM feature for memory expansion.

Design and display The smartphone bears an HD+ LCD display

The OPPO A57 4G features a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it houses dual cameras with an LED flash. The handset flaunts a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1612 pixels) LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes in Glowing Black and Glowing Green shades. Dimensions-wise, it is 7.99mm thick and tips the scales at 187g.

Information It has an 8MP front-facing camera

In the camera department, the OPPO A57 4G sports dual rear cameras, comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary shooter and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it sports an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals A MediaTek Helio G35 SoC powers the device

OPPO A57 4G is backed by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It also gets virtual RAM support. The device boots Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 and draws power from a 5,000mAh battery which offers 33W fast-charging. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO A57 4G: Pricing and availability

The OPPO A57 4G will be introduced in India on Tuesday (June 21). It will be available via e-commerce sites and the brand's official website. The handset will reportedly start at Rs. 13,500. (Source: Rootmygalaxy)

