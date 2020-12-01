-
01 Dec 2020
'Doctor Who': New Year special episode trailer is edgy, riveting
Written byShubham Dasgupta
Entertainment
-
From comics, TV program to spin-off films, Doctor Who is a legacy, which is set to evolve with a New Year's Day special episode, Revolution of the Daleks.
It will air on BBC One and BBC America on January 1, 2021.
The episode trailer got released recently, which shows us an ambitious cast and crew packing a lot of surprises for the viewers.
-
-
Context
This sci-fi drama started airing on BBC in 1963
-
For those who are unaware, Doctor Who is a sci-fi drama that started as a TV program way back in 1963 and runs on BBC.
The series continued to run till 1989 and was re-launched in 2005 with Christopher Eccleston becoming the ninth Doctor, who is actually an alien from the planet Gallifrey resolute to protect the human race from all evil.
-
Current cast
The lengthy series got its 13th Doctor in Jodie Whittaker
-
Eventually the lengthy series got its 13th Doctor in Jodie Whittaker, the first woman to be given that role.
Her companions, who help her save the earth, include Yaz Khan, Graham O'Brien and Ryan Sinclair, played by Mandip Gill, Bradley Walsh, and Tosin Cole respectively.
In the trailer, we see the doctor, her companions and also other unexpected returns and entries.
-
Absolute drama
The trailer shows a certain popular character's return, and Daleks
-
Let's talk about the trailer now.
An adrenaline level-raising clip, it starts with the immensely popular character of Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman) explaining what it means to be with Doctor Who.
Sex and the City star Chris Noth's character of hotel manager Jack Robertson looks scheming (inspired by Trump, as Noth says) as the Daleks start wreaking havoc under the prime minister's approval.
-
Team
Cast: Extraordinary actors from bests of UK, US pop culture
-
Executive Producer Chris Chibnall assures that an extraordinary cast handpicked from the bests of UK and US pop culture would leave Doctor Who fans spoiled for choice.
'Where else would you get British acting royalty, a globally renowned US screen star, an (inter)national treasure of stage and screen and one of Britain's hottest young actors — just in the guest cast!" gushes Chibnall.