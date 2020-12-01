From comics, TV program to spin-off films, Doctor Who is a legacy, which is set to evolve with a New Year's Day special episode, Revolution of the Daleks. It will air on BBC One and BBC America on January 1, 2021. The episode trailer got released recently, which shows us an ambitious cast and crew packing a lot of surprises for the viewers.

Context This sci-fi drama started airing on BBC in 1963

For those who are unaware, Doctor Who is a sci-fi drama that started as a TV program way back in 1963 and runs on BBC. The series continued to run till 1989 and was re-launched in 2005 with Christopher Eccleston becoming the ninth Doctor, who is actually an alien from the planet Gallifrey resolute to protect the human race from all evil.

Current cast The lengthy series got its 13th Doctor in Jodie Whittaker

Eventually the lengthy series got its 13th Doctor in Jodie Whittaker, the first woman to be given that role. Her companions, who help her save the earth, include Yaz Khan, Graham O'Brien and Ryan Sinclair, played by Mandip Gill, Bradley Walsh, and Tosin Cole respectively. In the trailer, we see the doctor, her companions and also other unexpected returns and entries.

Absolute drama The trailer shows a certain popular character's return, and Daleks

Let's talk about the trailer now. An adrenaline level-raising clip, it starts with the immensely popular character of Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman) explaining what it means to be with Doctor Who. Sex and the City star Chris Noth's character of hotel manager Jack Robertson looks scheming (inspired by Trump, as Noth says) as the Daleks start wreaking havoc under the prime minister's approval.

Team Cast: Extraordinary actors from bests of UK, US pop culture