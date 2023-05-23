India

UPSC CSE Final-2022 results announced, girls secure top 4 ranks

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 23, 2023, 05:06 pm 2 min read

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday announced the results of the 2022 Civil Services Examination (CSE) Final exam, which saw girls secure six out of the top 10 ranks. Ishita Kishore bagged AIR (all India rank) 1, while three other female candidates are among the top four, meaning the top four rank holders in the UPSC CSE Final 2022 are girls.

Details on UPSC CSE Preliminary, Main exams

The UPSC CSE Preliminary examination was conducted last year on June 5, and the results were declared on June 22. The Main examination was conducted between September 16 and 25, and the results were out on December 6. Based on the interviews and written tests, the commission uploaded the list of the selected candidates on its official site on Tuesday.

How to check UPSC CSE Final-2022 results?

To check their 2022 UPSC CSE Final result, candidates first need to log on to the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in. They should select the notification link reading "UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2022-23," which will take them to a new page containing a PDF. They can scroll down and check their roll number and name in the PDF and save it for future reference.

Names of UPSC CSE Final top 10 candiddates

This year, the top 10 candidates consist of six girls and four boys. The names of the top 10 rankers this time are as follows: While Kishore, Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N, and Smriti Mishra bagged the top four ranks, respectively, Mayur Hazarika, Gahana Navya James, Waseem Ahmed Bhat, Aniruddh Yadav, Kanika Goyal, and Rahul Srivastava made up the rest of the top 10.

What's next for candidates

As per the results, 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment to numerous services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Central Services: Groups A and B. Candidates can get any clarification regarding their recruitment or exam in person or by calling on 011 23385271/23381125/23098543 between 10am to 6pm on working days.