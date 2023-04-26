Lifestyle

'Helmet Man': Meet this superhero who's donated 56,000 helmets

Apr 26, 2023

The loss of his friend in a road accident ignited his passion for road safety

Meet 36-year-old Raghvendra Kumar, who has committed his life to promoting road safety. Over the course of almost a decade, Kumar has distributed more than 56,000 helmets across India and saved 30 lives on the road. His selfless dedication to saving lives on the roads has earned him the nickname "Helmet Man of India." Read on to discover his incredible story.

In 2014, Kumar lost his friend in a road accident

Kumar, hailing from Gopalganj, Bihar, had a rude awakening in 2014 when his close friend K.K. Thakur, an engineering student, passed away in a two-wheeler accident in Delhi. His friend suffered a head injury, but despite the family spending Rs. 18 lakhs and an eight-nine day hospital stay, they were unable to save his life. This tragic incident had a profound impact on Kumar.

His friend's untimely demise fuelled his passion for road safety

After losing his friend, Kumar was determined to prevent others from going through the same pain. This is how his passion for promoting road safety and donating helmets to two-wheeler riders began. Since 2014, Kumar has distributed over 56,000 helmets to those in need, ensuring that they are equipped with the right gear to protect themselves on the streets.

Started this mission so others don't lose their lives: Kumar

"I started this mission in 2014, with an aim to create awareness about the use of helmets so that at least the future generations of this country will not lose their lives on the roads due to carelessness," Kumar said.

Despite going broke, he continues his noble mission

Despite exhausting all his savings, the 36-year-old remains committed to his mission. His determination to save lives is so strong that he even sold his own house in Delhi to pay off his debts. He views his work as a battle against road accidents and refuses to give up until he makes a real difference in people's lives.

Kumar emphasizes wearing quality helmets

According to the 'Helmet Man of India', many people buy helmets just to avoid being penalized by the traffic police. So they end up purchasing low-quality helmets that they either wear on their elbows or hang on the back of their bikes. He emphasizes the importance of wearing quality helmets that provide both safety and comfort while riding a motorbike.

Sadly, many people still don't prioritize wearing a helmet

Wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle can be the differentiator between life and death. Sadly, many people still don't prioritize it. According to the World Health Organization, a helmet can reduce the risk of fatal injuries by 42% and head injuries by 69%. It's unfortunate that some only understand the significance of helmets after losing a loved one in a road accident.

Kumar has been lauded by Nitin Gadkari for his efforts

Kumar's efforts to promote road safety have earned him recognition from important figures in India, including Nitin Gadkari, the Minister for Road Transport & Highways, as well as celebrities like Sonu Sood. Through his efforts, Kumar has inspired many to prioritize their safety on the roads and has become a shining example of how one person's determination can make a significant impact.

