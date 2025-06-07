What's the story

Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has expressed his determination to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) title next year.

This comes after PBKS's heartbreaking six-run loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 final.

Chahal thanked his teammates, support staff, and fans for their unwavering support throughout the season.

He had become the most expensive spinner in auction history when Punjab bought him for ₹18 crore.