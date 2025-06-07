PBKS's Yuzvendra Chahal determined to win IPL title in 2026
What's the story
Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has expressed his determination to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) title next year.
This comes after PBKS's heartbreaking six-run loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 final.
Chahal thanked his teammates, support staff, and fans for their unwavering support throughout the season.
He had become the most expensive spinner in auction history when Punjab bought him for ₹18 crore.
Player stats
Chahal's season recap and RCB's final match performance
Chahal had a stellar season, picking up 16 wickets in 13 innings (ER: 9.55).
His highlight was a hat-trick against Chennai Super Kings during the league stage.
Despite missing three matches due to a wrist injury, he returned for Qualifier 2 and Final.
In the final match, RCB set a target of 190 runs with Virat Kohli scoring 43 runs off 35 balls and other players like Rajat Patidar (26), Liam Livingstone (25), and Jitesh Sharma (24) contributing valuable runs.
Match details
Final match details
In the final, Chahal bowled a decent spell, conceding 37 runs in four overs while taking Mayank Agarwal's wicket.
Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson took three wickets each for PBKS.
Shashank Singh was the top scorer with an unbeaten 61 runs off 30 balls, but his effort went in vain as PBKS ended at 184/7 after their innings.
Krunal Pandya was named Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling performance as he claimed 2/17 from his four overs.
Social media post
Chahal's post-match message
On June 6, Chahal took to social media to share a motivational message.
He said, "This IPL season has been such an amazing experience. This team is full of grit, passion and unwavering sportsmanship and we showcased the same on the field."
He also thanked his teammates and expressed his gratitude to management and support staff for their efforts throughout the tournament.
Twitter Post
Here is Chahal's post!
This IPL season has been such an amazing experience. This team is full of grit, passion and unwavering sportsmanship and we showcased the same on the field.— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) June 6, 2025
The hunger continues and we will conquer this battle and this war next year for sure.
Special thanks to my teammates and… pic.twitter.com/rO6eA7GDwk