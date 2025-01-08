What's the story

A staged kidnapping in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district was busted after a ransom note had a spelling error.

The incident came to light on January 5 when a local contractor, Sanjay Kumar of Bandaraha village, complained of receiving a ransom demand of ₹5,000 for his brother Sandeep's release.

The poorly written note threatened that failure to pay would result in the "deth" of his brother.