Reports claim UP woman eloped with beggar; the truth is....
What's the story
The Hardoi police in Uttar Pradesh have dismissed reports that a local woman, Rajeshwari, eloped with a beggar.
The 36-year-old was missing, according to her husband, Raju, who alleged she had run away with Nanhe Pandit—a beggar who frequented their locality.
However, the police deemed these accusations "false and baseless" after they found Rajeshwari and recorded her statement.
Investigation launched
Woman's disappearance sparks police investigation
Raju had filed a police complaint under Section 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with the abduction of women.
In his complaint, he claimed Rajeshwari left home on January 3 to buy clothes and vegetables but didn't return.
He also alleged she took the money he earned from selling a buffalo and suspected Pandit was involved in her disappearance.
Abuse revelation
Woman refutes elopement allegations, cites domestic abuse
After the complaint, the police registered an FIR and launched a search for Pandit.
However, they soon found that Rajeshwar had left home due to repeated abuse by her husband. She had taken shelter at a relative's house in Farrukhabad.
The Hardoi police have confirmed the allegations of elopement were "false and baseless" and are now taking further action in light of Rajeshwari's claims of domestic abuse.
Abuse claims
Police to take further action on domestic abuse claims
Senior police officer Shilpa Kumari said they are recording Rajeshwari's statement as part of the ongoing investigation.
The Hardoi police have also released a statement on the matter.
"Rajeshwari said her husband Raju would abuse her and beat her up. Upset with this, she went to her relative's home in Farrukhabad," the police said in their statement.