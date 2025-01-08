What's the story

The Hardoi police in Uttar Pradesh have dismissed reports that a local woman, Rajeshwari, eloped with a beggar.

The 36-year-old was missing, according to her husband, Raju, who alleged she had run away with Nanhe Pandit—a beggar who frequented their locality.

However, the police deemed these accusations "false and baseless" after they found Rajeshwari and recorded her statement.