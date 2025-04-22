What's the story

Renowned for its budget-friendly cars, Renault is making headlines with its latest offering: the 5 Turbo 3E.

The model comes with a price tag of £135,000 (around ₹1.5 crore), making it the costliest Renault model ever.

The new car's cost puts it in direct competition with high-end luxury vehicles such as the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS.