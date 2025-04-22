5 Turbo 3E arrives as Renault's most expensive car ever
What's the story
Renowned for its budget-friendly cars, Renault is making headlines with its latest offering: the 5 Turbo 3E.
The model comes with a price tag of £135,000 (around ₹1.5 crore), making it the costliest Renault model ever.
The new car's cost puts it in direct competition with high-end luxury vehicles such as the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS.
Profile
A sports car for the elite
The Renault 5 Turbo 3E is a two-door, two-seat rear-wheel-drive EV.
It is poles apart from the standard Renault 5, which is a four-door, five-seat hatchback with front-wheel-drive.
The new model's price point suggests that it isn't just another EV in the market but a sports car for those who love luxury and performance.
Availability
Limited production run
Renault has termed the £135,000 price as an "introductory price," excluding options, customizations, and accessories.
This "mini supercar" will be produced in a limited run of just 1,980 individually numbered units.
The car will be available in Europe, Middle East, Japan, and Australia.
However, to buy one of these models, you can't just walk into a dealership; interested buyers will have to fill an online form on a dedicated website and choose their dealer.
Specifications
Performance and features
The Renault 5 Turbo 3E promises mind-boggling performance numbers: it offers 536hp of power and a torque of 4,800Nm.
The car can go from zero to 100km/h in roughly three seconds and hit a maximum speed of as much as 270km/h.
Its power is generated from in-wheel motors at the rear powered by a huge battery pack.
Even with such performance, Renault has kept the weight down to approximately 1,450kg.
Features
Charging and weight management
The Renault 5 Turbo 3E boasts an advanced architecture for fast charging capabilities. It can charge from 15-80% in just 15 minutes. The car's light weight comes from extensive use of carbon fiber and the absence of rear doors and seats.