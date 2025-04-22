Mercedes Vision V concept previews the future of luxury travel
What's the story
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its "Vision V" concept, a new line of all-electric luxury limousine vans.
The German car manufacturer plans to produce some models in China.
Designed as a private lounge on wheels, the Vision V series comes with reclining lounge chairs that can fold into beds and large screens that can convert the interior into a private cinema or karaoke bar.
Production plans
Vision V concept to inspire production model
The Vision V concept is slated to go into production in 2026, with the concept model as an inspiration.
Mercedes-Benz's CEO Ola Kallenius said, "Today we want to give you a good look at our vision of a private lounge on wheels."
He was confident about the prospects of this new segment in China and the world.
The company thinks the concept and production models will be pretty similar.
Interior design
Vision V concept: A glimpse into the cabin
The interior of the Vision V concept makes it look like a lavish retreat.
It comes with huge doors that slide open to reveal a spacious cabin with rich wood trim, white Nappa leather, and silk.
Each side of the cabin has a glass cabinet framed by polished aluminum.
The rear chairs can lay flat to form a bed, and a table can extend to become a chess board with beautiful glass pieces stored in one of the side cabinets.
Tech features
Vision V concept boasts plenty of tech
The Vision V concept is loaded with a range of high-tech features. It packs a huge 65-inch screen and a 42-speaker surround sound system.
The interior is designed to deliver an immersive digital experience, with ambient lighting that syncs with the music playing on the sound system.
A "Superscreen" stretches across the dashboard, adding to the tech-savvy appeal of this luxury van concept.
Exterior design
Vision V concept: A look at the exterior
The Vision V concept boasts a chrome-laden exterior with smooth lines and an illuminated Mercedes-Benz hood ornament.
The front of the van is decorated with ornate LED headlights connected by a light bar, passing underneath the light-up three-pointed-star hood ornament.
The traditional Mercedes grille has been reimagined with a mix of chrome and illuminated pieces, adding to its glamorous appeal.