Ferrari's electric cars will 'fake' engine sounds and gear shifts
What's the story
Ferrari is reportedly working on a virtual engine and gear-shift system for its future electric vehicles (EVs).
The news comes following the company's recent patent applications revealed plans for a unique "sound signature" in its first EV.
Earlier this year, a Ferrari EV prototype was spotted in Maranello, emitting an engine-like sound.
The move shows Ferrari is going big on replicating the driving experience of combustion cars in their future EV lineup.
Engine simulation
Patent reveals electric motor's role in simulating torque output
One of the patents filed by Ferrari details a system where an electric motor mimics the torque output of an internal combustion engine and gear shifts, from a geared transmission.
The torque output is controlled by the position of the accelerator pedal and virtual gear.
This innovative approach would let drivers experience simulated gear shifts via steering-column paddles, just like other Ferrari models.
Sound simulation
Audio-control system for electric vehicles
The second patent application describes an audio-control system for the EV, featuring both interior and exterior speakers.
These speakers reproduce digitally generated sounds corresponding to a virtual engine and transmission model.
The sound can be customized according to driver preferences, be it "a historical, modern or futuristic, adrenaline-filled, [or] relaxed" experience.
The system even has dedicated sounds for gear shifts, adding to the driving experience of Ferrari's future EVs.
Emotional experience
Commitment to replicating emotional experience of combustion cars
Ferrari's goal with this system is to replicate the emotional experience of its traditional internal combustion cars in its EVs.
The company has repeatedly expressed its desire for its EVs to match the driving experience of their combustion models.
While it's uncertain if this system will be implemented in Ferrari's first EV, it aligns with the carmaker's commitment toward creating an emotionally engaging driving experience for all types of drivers.