What's the story

Ferrari is reportedly working on a virtual engine and gear-shift system for its future electric vehicles (EVs).

The news comes following the company's recent patent applications revealed plans for a unique "sound signature" in its first EV.

Earlier this year, a Ferrari EV prototype was spotted in Maranello, emitting an engine-like sound.

The move shows Ferrari is going big on replicating the driving experience of combustion cars in their future EV lineup.