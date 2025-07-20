Will not participate in any match involving Pakistan: EaseMyTrip

EaseMyTrip, a leading travel-tech platform, has issued an official statement regarding its association with the World Championship of Legends (WCL). The company confirmed that it had signed a five-year sponsorship deal with WCL two years ago. However, it has now clarified that it will not be associated with or participate in any match involving the Pakistan team.

Statement What did the company say? The travel tech platform reiterated its unwavering support for Team India, stating its desire to see the cup brought home. "Our stance has always been clear--EaseMyTrip will not be associated with or participate in any WCL match involving Pakistan," the company said in a post on X. It added that while it proudly supports the India Champions and stands firmly by them, it does not support or promote any match that includes Pakistan.

Apology India v/s Pakistan match called off The organizers of the WCL have officially called off the India-Pakistan match. They apologized for hurting sentiments and hopes of the people. The cricket tournament was announced after a recent volleyball match between the two nations to create happy memories for fans. However, it may have ended up hurting feelings and caused discomfort to Indian legends, WCL said in its statement.