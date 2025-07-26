The bank also witnessed a growth in net interest income

IDFC First Bank's Q1 results: Profit down 32% to ₹463cr

IDFC First Bank has reported a 32% year-on-year fall in its profit after tax (PAT) for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026. The bank's PAT stood at ₹463 crore. However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, the PAT saw a significant growth of 52.1%. The bank also witnessed a growth in net interest income (NII), which rose by 5.1% to ₹4,933 crore during this period.