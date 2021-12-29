Auto New Jawa cruiser spotted testing; will rival Royal Enfield Meteor

Dec 29, 2021

Jawa Motorcycles is working to expand its product portfolio in India with multiple new bikes, including a new roadster and cruiser bike. The latter will take on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and has been spotted testing for the second time. While its name is unknown at the moment, the upcoming middleweight Jawa cruiser will be fueled by Perak's 334cc, single-cylinder engine.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Jawa Motorcycles, which is owned by Classic Legends, is looking to cement its presence in the Indian market by introducing several models in 2022. The brand will up the ante against Royal Enfield, Honda, and Benelli, among others. The upcoming cruiser bike will attract buyers looking for a touring bike with a laid-back riding stance for around Rs. 2 lakh.

Design The bike will have a blacked out finish

According to the spy shots of the camouflaged test mule, the new Jawa cruiser motorcycle will have a low-slung stance with a long wheelbase, forward-set footpegs, and a pulled-back handlebar to suit long-distance riding. Similar to the Jawa Perak, the alloy wheels, engine casing, swingarm, rear-view mirrors, and exhaust will be finished in black. It is likely to house a digital-analog instrument console.

Information It will be fueled by a 31hp, 334cc engine

The upcoming Jawa motorcycle will reportedly be powered by Jawa Perak's 334cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a power of 30.5hp and a peak torque of 32.7Nm. The motor will be linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety The bike will be equipped with disc brakes

For the safety of the rider, the 2022 Jawa cruiser bike will be armed with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorbike will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and dual coil-type shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information How much will it cost?

The 2022 Jawa cruiser bike is expected to cost around Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price-point, it will take on rivals such as the Honda CB350RS and Royal Enfield Meteor 350.