Woman's body found in water tank at Greater Noida university
The body of a woman was found in a water tank located within the staff quarters building of Greater Noida's Gautam Buddha University on Monday, reports said. According to a preliminary probe, the woman lived there with her husband and mother-in-law. It is suspected that the mother-son duo murdered the woman and fled. Following a complaint lodged by the woman's relatives, authorities have initiated a manhunt for the two missing suspects.
Husband, mother-in-law prime suspects
The husband of the deceased, an employee at JIMS Hospital. Local residents said that the couple had frequent disagreements. On Sunday night they had a heated argument which might have ended with the death of the woman, police said, according to reports. Soon after news spread that a woman's body has been founded in the cemented water tank, top police officers reached the spot and recovered it.
Police launch manhunt for absconding suspects
According to NDTV, senior police officer Shivhari Meena said the body has been sent for autopsy. "We have registered a case and a team has been formed to search for the absconding accused. All aspects are being probed and the matter will be unearthed soon," he said. The university remains on high alert as investigations continue.