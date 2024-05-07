Next Article

Woman's body found in Greater Noida's university

Woman's body found in water tank at Greater Noida university

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:35 am May 07, 202409:35 am

What's the story The body of a woman was found in a water tank located within the staff quarters building of Greater Noida's Gautam Buddha University on Monday, reports said. According to a preliminary probe, the woman lived there with her husband and mother-in-law. It is suspected that the mother-son duo murdered the woman and fled. Following a complaint lodged by the woman's relatives, authorities have initiated a manhunt for the two missing suspects.

Suspects absconding

Husband, mother-in-law prime suspects

The husband of the deceased, an employee at JIMS Hospital. Local residents said that the couple had frequent disagreements. On Sunday night they had a heated argument which might have ended with the death of the woman, police said, according to reports. Soon after news spread that a woman's body has been founded in the cemented water tank, top police officers reached the spot and recovered it.

Investigation underway

Police launch manhunt for absconding suspects

According to NDTV, senior police officer Shivhari Meena said the body has been sent for autopsy. "We have registered a case and a team has been formed to search for the absconding accused. All aspects are being probed and the matter will be unearthed soon," he said. The university remains on high alert as investigations continue.