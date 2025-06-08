These American women have won French Open since 1990
American star Coco Gauff won the 2025 French Open after beating world number one Aryna Sabalenka.
Gauff emphatically won the women's singles final 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
With this win, Gauff claimed her maiden French Open title.
As per Opta, she became the third American woman to win the French Open singles title since 1990.
Here's the list.
#1
Jennifer Capriati: 2001
It is worth noting that the American women won seven of the eight French Open singles titles between 1979 and 1986.
However, Roland Garros saw no other US champion until 2001, when Jennifer Capriati claimed the title.
She won after defeating Belgium's Kim Clijsters in a three-set final. The former American player won 1-6, 6-4, 12-10.
#2
Serena Williams: 2002
In 2002, the legendary Serena Williams scripted history by winning the French Open.
It was her second Grand Slam title, as she beat her sister Venus Williams in the final - 7-5, 6-3. That marked the beginning of Serena's golden era.
Over the next, two decades, she took her tally of Grand Slam singles titles to 23, including three at Roland Garros.
#3
Coco Gauff: 2025
As mentioned, Gauff defeated Sabalenka in the 2025 Roland Garros final.
According to Opta, she is the first woman to win a Grand Slam final against the world number one after losing the first set since Venus in Wimbledon 2005 (vs Lindsay Davenport).
The former is the first player to do so at Roland Garros since Stefi Graf in 1999 (vs Martina Hingis).